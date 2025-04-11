What's the story

Eric Dane, best known for playing the Jacobs family patriarch on HBO's hit series Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The 52-year-old actor confirmed his health diagnosis to PEOPLE, thanking his supportive family amid the difficult time.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he revealed, adding, "I feel fortunate that I can continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week."

He will start work on Euphoria 3 on April 14.