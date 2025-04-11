'Euphoria' star Eric Dane confirms ALS diagnosis, seeks privacy
What's the story
Eric Dane, best known for playing the Jacobs family patriarch on HBO's hit series Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
The 52-year-old actor confirmed his health diagnosis to PEOPLE, thanking his supportive family amid the difficult time.
"I have been diagnosed with ALS," he revealed, adding, "I feel fortunate that I can continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week."
He will start work on Euphoria 3 on April 14.
Personal life
Dane requested privacy for his family
Dane is married to Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he has two kids, Billie Beatrice (15) and Georgia Geraldine (13). He politely asked for privacy for his family during this time.
The Grey's Anatomy actor revealed he had experienced leg pain for years before finally being diagnosed with ALS.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that progressively paralyzes muscles and affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine controlling muscle movement.
Disease details
Understanding ALS and its impact
ALS starts with muscle twitching or weakness in a limb, often causing slurred speech.
Over time, the disease progresses and patients gradually lose their ability to speak, eat, walk, and breathe independently.
There is no cure for ALS at the moment, and patients mostly live three-five years after diagnosis. However, some have been known to live for decades.
Other celebrities diagnosed with ALS include Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, Joe Bonsall, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell, and Stephen Hawking.