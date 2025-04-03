'Project Hail Mary': Ryan Gosling goes on suicidal space mission
What's the story
Ryan Gosling will play a nerdy scientist on a "suicidal space mission" in the upcoming film Project Hail Mary.
Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the trailer for the sci-fi adventure during CinemaCon on Wednesday.
Gosling plays a science teacher-turned-reluctant astronaut who is pulled into a high-stakes mission to save humanity.
The film is based on Andy Weir's best-selling novel of the same name.
Character details
'I put the 'not' in astronaut'
In the trailer, Gosling's character humorously expresses his reluctance to take on the mission saying, "I put the 'not' in astronaut, I can't even moonwalk."
The narrative follows his journey as he is told he has what it takes to venture into the outer reaches of the universe.
Despite his initial hesitance, he finds himself in a dire situation where a catastrophic event threatens life as he knows it.
Trailer details
'Project Hail Mary' trailer features stunning visuals, music
The trailer released by Amazon MGM Studios features Gosling and his team in space, looking at the beautiful constellation of stars. The visuals are set to Harry Styles's Sign of the Times.
The movie is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously directed The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street.
The script is written by Drew Goddard, who adapted Weir's book The Martian into an Oscar-nominated Matt Damon movie.
Actor's remarks
'It's an insanely ambitious story that's massive in scope'
After the trailer was revealed, Gosling said he was excited about the movie.
"It's an insanely ambitious story that's massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that's kind of our bag," he said.
He added, "This is why we go to the movies...and I'm not just saying it because I'm in it. I'm also saying it because I'm a producer on the film."
Film release
'Project Hail Mary' to hit theaters in 2026
The rights to Weir's novel ignited a bidding war, with MGM Studios acquiring them for $3 million.
Project Hail Mary is set to release in US theaters on March 20, 2026.
Despite recent successes with films such as Barbie and The Fall Guy, Gosling stressed the need for Project Hail Mary on the big screen.
"We tried to put it on a TV once and it didn't fit," he joked, highlighting the film's cinematic scale and ambition.