Meghan Markle's 'As ever' products sell out in an hour
What's the story
You can hate her, but you can't beat her!
This seems true for Meghan Markle, whose first lifestyle collection under her brand As ever sold out within an hour of its online launch on Wednesday.
The success comes on the heels of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan making over 2.6 million views and finishing on Netflix's top 10 list during its premiere week.
Both her ventures, despite attracting criticism for being "boring" and "out of touch," have proven successful.
Brand skepticism
Critics questioned Markle's vision for 'As ever'
Upon the announcement of As ever, critics questioned Markle's product line, with some questioning the need behind items like flower petal sprinkles.
Others doubted whether Markle had a clear vision for her brand after changing its name from American Riviera Orchard to As ever at the last minute.
However, the collection's successful launch suggests that Markle and her business partner, Netflix, did have clarity.
As Ted Sarandos said earlier, "Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture."
Collection success
Markle's loyal fan base gets the credit
The first drop of As ever (between $12-15, limited-edition honey for $28) was sold out within an hour of its launch. The honey product was sold out in just five minutes.
Stacy Jones, the founder and CEO of an influencer marketing firm, told Business Insider that despite the vocal criticism of Markle's lifestyle ventures, their real-life success is not surprising.
Markle has built a loyal fan base over the past decade, starting with her blog The Tig.
Fan loyalty
Markle's secret: Staying true to her roots while expanding brand
Jones stressed Markle's loyal supporter base, which has stuck with her through her royal scandals.
And that loyalty is one of the Duchess of Sussex's biggest assets, which she seems to be aware of.
Just ahead of As ever's launch, Markle touched base with her "OG Tig girls" on Instagram.
Jones observed that Markle hasn't strayed far from her former life as an actor and host but is bringing a new level of branding.