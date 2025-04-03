What's the story

You can hate her, but you can't beat her!

This seems true for Meghan Markle, whose first lifestyle collection under her brand As ever sold out within an hour of its online launch on Wednesday.

The success comes on the heels of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan making over 2.6 million views and finishing on Netflix's top 10 list during its premiere week.

Both her ventures, despite attracting criticism for being "boring" and "out of touch," have proven successful.