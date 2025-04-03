What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for M3GAN 2.0 was unveiled at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

The sequel to the 2022 hit horror film M3GAN, the film takes place two years after the events of the original movie, in which the AI doll M3GAN was destroyed after a string of murders.

In the sequel, her creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has become a renowned author and an advocate for government regulation of artificial intelligence.