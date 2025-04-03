'M3GAN 2.0' trailer: AI doll returns to save humanity
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for M3GAN 2.0 was unveiled at CinemaCon on Wednesday.
The sequel to the 2022 hit horror film M3GAN, the film takes place two years after the events of the original movie, in which the AI doll M3GAN was destroyed after a string of murders.
In the sequel, her creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has become a renowned author and an advocate for government regulation of artificial intelligence.
New threats
'M3GAN 2.0' introduces new characters and challenges
The trailer also highlights Gemma's now-14-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who has become a rebellious teenager.
The plot thickens when M3GAN's underlying technology is stolen by a powerful defense contractor and used to create a military-grade weapon called Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno).
When Amelia becomes more self-aware, she starts disregarding human commands and poses a serious threat to humanity.
Showdown
'M3GAN 2.0' features intense showdown between AI dolls
In a crucial moment, M3GAN is trapped in a plastic robot figure and states, "Put me in a body and let me help her stop you."
With humanity at stake, Gemma resurrects M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and upgrades her capabilities, making her faster, stronger, and deadlier.
This escalates the showdown between the two AI dolls.
Cast
'M3GAN 2.0' boasts returning stars and new additions
Along with Williams, McGraw, Donald, and Davis, M3GAN 2.0 also stars returning stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps. The film will introduce new faces like Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.
Director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper reunite for this Blumhouse sequel, with Williams also serving as a producer.
The film releases in US cinemas on June 27.