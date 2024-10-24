Summarize Simplifying... In short Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Portugal's sunny Iberian coast has been met with indifference by locals, who believe the couple will have "zero impact" on the area.

This comes after previous neighborly disputes in California, where the pair were described as "rude" and "unwanted."

Their new Portuguese home could also secure them a 'Golden Visa' for easy EU travel.

Harry, Meghan buy $856K home in Portugal

Locals aren't thrilled about Harry-Meghan moving to Portugal: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 04:16 pm Oct 24, 202404:16 pm

What's the story Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly bought a new home in Melides, Portugal, worth £6.5 million ($856K). The move was hinted at in Harry's controversial memoir Spare, which spilled dark secrets of the British Royal Family. Despite their decision to stick to their California lifestyle, the couple has opted to remain closer to Harry's homeland by purchasing this European property.

Strategic purchase

Couple's new property could secure them a 'Golden Visa'

The couple's new home is on the sunny Iberian coast. This strategic purchase could also potentially secure them a 'Golden Visa' allowing easy travel throughout the EU's Schengen zone. The decision to buy a home in Portugal came after Harry had to relinquish Frogmore Cottage to King Charles III after stepping down from royal duties back in 2020 and moving to the US, reports said.

Local reaction

Locals unimpressed by Harry-Meghan's move to Portugal

Despite the couple's high-profile status, locals in Melides are reportedly unimpressed by their arrival. A local real estate agent told Daily Mail, "We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest." The agent further suggested if someone like Jeff Bezos bought property there, it could potentially have some impact, but not with Harry and Meghan.

Information

Harry-Meghan's history of strained neighbor relations

Notably, this isn't the first time Harry and Meghan have been criticized by their neighbors. In Montecito, California, some neighbors had described the couple as "rude" and "unwanted," while others said they were living a "hermit-like" existence. These previous disputes only add to the skepticism surrounding their recent move to Portugal.