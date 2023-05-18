World

'Hard to believe…': NYC officials downplay Harry, Meghan's 'car chase'

Harry and Meghan attended the Ms Foundation for Women's annual gala on Tuesday

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on Wednesday claimed they were involved in a "catastrophic car chase" by "highly aggressive paparazzi" in New York City on Tuesday. However, the city officials appeared to downplay the incident, which allegedly lasted over two hours. Mayor Eric Adams reportedly said, "I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase."

Paparazzi followed couple on motorbikes, cars, scooters

The NYC mayor further said he was told two police officers could have been injured on the night, adding, "I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how (Harry's) mum (Princess Diana) died." Adams also called the behavior of paparazzi "reckless and irresponsible." Reports said the couple's SUV was assisted by the police but paparazzi followed on motorbikes, cars, and electric scooters.

Photographers made couple's transport challenging: Police

According to the duo, the car chase "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two New York Police Department officers." Meanwhile, the police issued a statement, saying, "Numerous photographers made their [Harry and Meghan's] transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

Harry, Meghan's car was escorted by police vehicle

Notably, Harry, Meghan, and her mother Doria Ragland attended the Ms Foundation for Women's annual gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday evening. According to the police, after leaving, they were escorted by a police vehicle for around one hour and 15 minutes in a bid to lose the paparazzi. They then stayed at a police department building for 15 minutes.

I wouldn't call it a car chase: Couple's taxi driver

Police officials added that Harry and Meghan then got into a different car and reached the destination without being followed. The taxi driver, who drove the couple to their residence, told Washington Post, "I don't think I would call it a chase," adding that it seemed like they were scared and had already been pursued by the paparazzi.