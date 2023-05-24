Entertainment

Harry-Meghan's spokesperson slams claims of car chase being PR stunt

Harry-Meghan's spokesperson slams claims of car chase being PR stunt

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Harry-Meghan's spokesperson slammed claims of car chase being PR stunt

The British Royal Family has always been under the media scanner. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known around the world, especially after their exit from the Royal family. Recently, the couple was allegedly chased by paparazzi while they were in New York City. Netizens called it a PR stunt and now the couple's spokesperson has spoken about the same.

Many critiqued the details of the paparazzi car chase

The Sussexes's publicist Ashley Hansen said, "Respectfully, considering the duke's family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt." Many pointed out that it was practically impossible for a high-speed car chase in a busy sprawling New York City. The description of the incident was criticized by many.

Princess Diana's death was due to a car chase

By "history," Hansen referred to the infamous crash of Princess Diana's car during a car chase by the paparazzi in 1997. In the car crash, Dodi Fayed, the then-romantic partner of "Lady Di" was also killed. The incident took place in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France. Interestingly, there have been several conspiracy theories regarding the death of Princess Diana.