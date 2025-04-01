Meghan Markle's 'As ever' debuts products this week
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced the launch of the first products from her lifestyle brand, As ever, in an email newsletter sent to subscribers on Monday.
The first-ever products include raspberry jam, herbal teas, honey, and more.
Markle revealed that "every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life."
Personal touch
Markle's personal touches in 'As ever' products
Markle revealed that the items in her collection are drawn from her own experiences.
She spoke about a lemon ginger tea blend that is a "fuss-free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden."
She also spoke about a crepe mix that turns the ordinary weekend breakfast to a trip down memory lane and the raspberry spread "that started it all."
Brand journey
Markle's brand journey and product launch details
Markle's lifestyle brand was first launched as American Riviera Orchard in 2024, with raspberry jam as its first product. It was later renamed to As ever in February.
The product lineup from her lifestyle brand was released on March 4, coinciding with the premiere of her series With Love, Meghan on Netflix.
Encouragement
Markle's advice and encouragement in brand launch newsletter
In her newsletter, Markle urged her subscribers to see their own potential and creativity.
She wrote, "I hope when you see what I've worked so hard to create, you're encouraged to know that whatever life brings you, you can do it too."
"Your value, your creativity, your joy - that is you, as it's always been and always will be. You are you - As ever, and forever."
Product sale
'As ever' products to be sold in the US
The products from Markle's lifestyle line will be sold in the US on asever.com. The collection features herbal teas, crepe mix, flower sprinkles, shortbread butter cookies, wildflower honey with honeycomb, and her signature raspberry jam.
Currently, if you select any product on the website, a pop-up appears, asking users to "save their seats at the table" by subscribing to the email newsletter.