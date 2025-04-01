What's the story

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who recently found himself in an X/Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut, has now publicly lauded her acting skills.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Mehta praised the "magic" Ranaut can create in front of the camera.

"I am very fond of her. I cannot describe...the camera loves her. Even she is not aware of what magic she can create in front of the camera," he said.