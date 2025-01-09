What's the story

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut has announced that she won't make political cinema again, after the difficulties encountered while making her latest directorial, Emergency.

Speaking to News18 Showsha, she said, "I'm never making a political film again. I'm not very motivated. It's so difficult to make one."

The film was slated for a September 2024 release but was delayed due to certification issues and legal notices from Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal party.

It will now release on January 17.