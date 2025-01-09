Kangana vows to never make political film again; here's why
What's the story
Actor-director Kangana Ranaut has announced that she won't make political cinema again, after the difficulties encountered while making her latest directorial, Emergency.
Speaking to News18 Showsha, she said, "I'm never making a political film again. I'm not very motivated. It's so difficult to make one."
The film was slated for a September 2024 release but was delayed due to certification issues and legal notices from Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal party.
It will now release on January 17.
Ranaut's decision
Ranaut is certain about 'never doing it again'
The actor said, "I now understand why not many people do it, especially on real-life characters. Having said that, I think Anupam (Kher) ji was amazing in The Accidental Prime Minister as Manmohan Singh."
"It's one of his best performances. But if you ask me, I'm never doing it again."
Production challenges
Ranaut faced several issues while filming 'Emergency'
Ranaut spoke candidly about the challenges she faced while directing and producing Emergency.
She humorously remarked on the unique challenges of wearing both hats, "If you are the producer, who would you lose your cool on? (laughs) As a director, one can fight with the producer but if you're doubling up as both, who can you fight with?"
"Main kahaan jaake roti? Kisko kya bolti?"
Financial struggles
Ranaut faced financial strain while shooting 'Emergency'
Ranaut added, "We were shooting during the pandemic. I had my international crew and they're known to be very strict. They had stringent contracts and needed their payments by the end of every week. Since they were locked for my film, I had to pay them even if I wasn't shooting."
"And then, there was the Assam floods. I also had other issues I was dealing with. I was struggling to make this film. Mujhe besahara feel hota tha."
Upcoming release
'Emergency' set to release after overcoming hurdles
After months of delays and hurdles, Emergency has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for release next week.
The film is a joint production of Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, with Ranaut playing the titular role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik also star in the film.