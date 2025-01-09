What's the story

Famous media mogul Paris Hilton has spoken out about her devastation after her family's Malibu home was destroyed in the raging Los Angeles wildfires.

In an emotional social media post on Thursday (local time), she wrote watching their house burn down on live television was something "no one should ever have to experience."

The home held special memories for Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, as it was where their son, Phoenix, took his first steps.