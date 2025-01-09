LA wildfires: 'Heartbroken' Paris Hilton watches home burn on TV
What's the story
Famous media mogul Paris Hilton has spoken out about her devastation after her family's Malibu home was destroyed in the raging Los Angeles wildfires.
In an emotional social media post on Thursday (local time), she wrote watching their house burn down on live television was something "no one should ever have to experience."
The home held special memories for Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, as it was where their son, Phoenix, took his first steps.
Emotional impact
'Heartbroken beyond words': Hilton on losing her home
Hilton said she was heartbroken to lose the precious memories that came with the house.
"While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe...To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets."
She added, "My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking."
Gratitude and solidarity
Hilton expressed gratitude amid loss, other celebrities affected
Further offering her heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by the fires, she said, "Please, everyone, stay safe and follow evacuation orders. Let's protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained."
The devastation has also affected other celebrities including actors James Woods and Cameron Mathison, reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, and songwriter Diane Warren who lost their homes in the blaze.
Twitter Post
Here take a look at Hilton's full post
Heartbroken beyond words 💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.😢 This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s—
where Phoenix took his first steps… pic.twitter.com/aeJAgJrymA Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 9, 2025
Fire spread
LA wildfires: A look at the widespread destruction
The wildfires—driven by strong Santa Ana winds—have been devastating LA since Tuesday.
The wildfires have killed at least five and destroyed several homes. The Eaton Fire, which started near Pasadena, has spread to over 10,600 acres.
The Pacific Palisades Fire has destroyed buildings across 15,832 acres between Santa Monica and Malibu beach towns.
A third fire—the Hurst Fire in Sylmar (San Fernando Valley)—has scorched at least 500 acres.
Over 100K people have been ordered to evacuate due to the fires.
Hollywood disruption
Wildfires disrupt Hollywood events
The wildfires have also wreaked havoc in Hollywood, forcing the postponement of Sunday's Critics's Choice Awards and the cancelation of several movie premieres.
The 97th Academy Awards nominations, which were scheduled to be announced on January 17, have been delayed amid the raging wildfires.
The announcement will now take place on January 19. The voting period has also been extended from its original end date of January 12 to January 14.