Nikki Glaser to host 2025 Golden Globes

Who is Nikki Glaser? Meet the host of Golden Globes

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:54 pm Dec 31, 202402:54 pm

What's the story The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, scheduled for January 5, 2025, revealed stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser as its host back in August. The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (Monday morning in India). It will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+. Glaser rose to prominence after her performance in Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady. Here's all you need to know about her.

About her

40-year-old has to make up, after 2024's disastrous hosting

The opening monologue can make or break any awards show, thus making the job of the host monumental. Golden Globes 2024 saw Jo Koy tanking badly with his distasteful jibes at Taylor Swift and Barbie earning ire. Thus, Glaser has her work cut out for her. The 40-year-old comedian, actor, and television host's stand-up special Someday You'll Die has picked up nods at Golden Globes, Grammys, and Critics Choice Awards.

Host's response

Glaser's reaction to hosting the prestigious event

In response to her selection as host, Glaser was confident and ready. "I thought they made a good decision. I know what to do to make it great," she said earlier. "I just feel like my 21-year career has prepared me for this. I've done tough rooms. I can do this, and I just feel really ready," she added.

Hosting strategy

Glaser's approach to hosting the Golden Globes

Glaser also shared her approach to hosting the Golden Globes, emphasizing a balance between humor and respect for Hollywood. She said, "I think I can strike the right tone of making fun of Hollywood while also just completely being sycophantic over it." Her statement suggests a blend of light-hearted mockery and admiration for the industry in her hosting style.

Career milestones

Glaser's recent career highlights and achievements

Since her Netflix roast went viral, Glaser's career has only been going up. She was recently a part of The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment gala, further cementing her place in the industry. Her hosting the Golden Globes is yet another feather in her already successful cap.