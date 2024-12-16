Summarize Simplifying... In short Rowan Atkinson is back on Netflix with 'Man vs Baby', a series he co-created with Will Davies.

'Man Vs Baby' has gone into production

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix with 'Man vs Baby'

What's the story Renowned British actor Rowan Atkinson, popularly known for playing Mr Bean, is returning to Netflix with a new series titled Man Vs Baby. The series has gone into production after the success of Atkinson's 2022 show Man Vs Bee, confirmed Netflix in a post. In the new series, Atkinson will reprise his role as Trevor Bingley, this time with "another unlikely companion" in a luxurious London penthouse.

'Man vs Baby' plot and production details revealed

The synopsis of Man Vs Baby reads: "After a disastrous experience housesitting a high-tech mansion hampered by an inconvenient insect in Man vs Bee, Trevor Bingley (Atkinson) now finds himself looking after a luxurious London penthouse, with another unlikely companion he didn't ask for." Atkinson and Will Davies created the series, with the latter also serving as an executive producer with Chris Clark. HouseSitter Productions is producing the series under David Kerr's direction.

'Man vs Baby' to feature longer episodes than predecessor

Unlike Man Vs Bee, which had nine mini-episodes of about 10 minutes each, Man Vs Baby will have more traditional half-hour episodes. The original series was critically acclaimed, with 74% of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes being positive. It also garnered massive viewership, being watched for 18.2 million hours over its opening weekend in June 2022 and ranking 10th globally on Netflix that week.