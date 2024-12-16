'BB OTT' winner Elvish Yadav joins 'Laughter Chefs' S2: Report
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been confirmed as the first contestant for the second season of Laughter Chefs, reported Pinkvilla. If true, this opens a new chapter in his career as he gears up to show a different side of himself on this quirky cooking comedy show. The Colors TV show, which features a unique blend of comedy and cooking, became a hit among viewers in 2024.
'Laughter Chefs' blends culinary skills with comedy
Laughter Chefs is an out-of-the-box show that merges the cooking skills of celebrities with their sense of humor. The first season was a phenomenal success, winning hearts with its unique concept. Season 1 was hosted by comedian Bharti Singh. Although the premiere date for Season 2 is yet to be confirmed, fans are already excited to see what Yadav has in store for this quirky cooking comedy show.
Yadav's career trajectory post 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' win
Since winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Yadav has been on a career high. He mentored Amazon MX Player's gaming reality show Playground Season 4 with Munawar Faruqui and led his team member Gaurav Singh to the trophy. He also joined the popular youth-based show Roadies XX as a gang leader in its current season. Despite several controversies this year, Yadav continues to thrive in the entertainment industry.