Elvish Yadav joins 'Roadies XX' as fourth gang leader

By Isha Sharma 05:46 pm Oct 09, 202405:46 pm

What's the story The upcoming season of the popular reality show, Roadies 20 or Roadies XX (Double Cross), will have a new face among its gang leaders. Rannvijay Singha, who is returning to the franchise after a hiatus, recently welcomed Elvish Yadav into this role. The announcement was made on Instagram where Singha shared photos of Yadav dressed in a gang leader's outfit and penned an encouraging message for him.

Singha's message to Yadav: 'Best of luck...!'

Singha wrote, "Welcome to #roadiesxx @elvish_yadav! You might be new to #roadies but challenges toh tum roz paar karte ho! With you in the mix, everything can be unexpected and nothing can be predicted. Best of luck for this new journey!" The post soon went viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement about Yadav's participation in the show.

'Roadies XX' auditions to commence on October 13

The auditions for Roadies XX will begin on October 13 in Noida, Delhi. The other audition cities are Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Pune on October 15, October 18, and October 20 respectively. Singha, a former winner of the show's first season, also shared these audition details in his Instagram post welcoming Yadav. Along with Yadav, Roadies XX will also see Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders.