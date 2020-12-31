Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery recently talked about his friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and disclosed that the jail experience has completely changed her. Jaffery, who worked with her in Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan, revealed that she has become quiet and withdrawn after her arrest. He was also planning a romantic film with Rhea and her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Details 'It has been a traumatic year for Rhea'

For the unversed, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Rhea for drug links in Rajput's death case. "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely (sic)," said Jaffery.

Update She was arrested by NCB, granted bail in October

After the anti-drug agency NCB started the probe in Rajput's death case, Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The agency claimed that she used to provide banned drugs to the late actor that might have triggered the apparent suicidal thoughts. Subsequently, she was granted bail in October by the Bombay High Court.

Information Recently, her lawyer urged CBI to make their findings public

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has recently urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to make their findings public and claimed that his client "was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB." He stated that Rhea was "harassed by various agencies."

Details Jaffery to resume shooting with Rhea next year