Actor Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday collapsed on the sets of a movie after suffering from food poisoning. The 70-year-old veteran actor reportedly fell sick in Mussoorie while shooting for filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming movie, The Kashmir Files. However, he not only finished the scene but also recovered quickly to resume the rest of the shoot on Sunday. Here are more details on this.

Details Even in bad health, Mithun insisted on finishing the shoot

Mithun's health deteriorated while filming an outdoor scene. Vivek then decided to call it a day but the actor wanted to complete the shoot. "No normal person can stand...but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot. In no time, it was so bad I couldn't imagine anybody shooting in such a condition," Vivek said.

Details Never fallen sick on the sets throughout my career: Mithun

Talking about Mithun's dedication toward work, Vivek stated, "I am really, really surprised because I have not seen anyone in the new generation working with such dedication." The director further revealed that Mithun told him he had never fallen sick on the sets throughout his career of four decades and kept asking him, "Your shooting is not getting halted, right?"

Quote 'Next morning, Mithun charged everybody with his energy'

"When we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had," Vivek added.

Movie 'The Kashmir Files' is based on Kashmiri Hindus

The Kashmir Files is a movie based on the life and struggles of Kashmiri Hindus. Apart from Mithun, the film also features actors Anupam Kher and Puneet Issar in pivotal roles. Last year, Vivek directed The Tashkent Files, a movie based on the mysterious death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Work A brief about Mithun Chakraborty's career