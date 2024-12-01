Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", the latest in the popular franchise, has raked in over ₹255cr in just 30 days, surpassing its predecessor's ₹184.32cr.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' collects over ₹255cr in 30 days

By Isha Sharma 12:01 pm Dec 01, 202412:01 pm

What's the story The Hindi horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, has taken the box office by storm. Released on November 1, it opened to a phenomenal ₹35.5cr and has now collected ₹255.30cr in 30 days, per Sacnilk. The film is expected to mint money till the arrival of Pushpa 2 on Thursday.

Box office comparison

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' outperformed its predecessor at the box office

The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has surpassed its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected ₹184.32cr in India. On its 30th day, the film garnered ₹1.9cr. The film's occupancy rate in Hindi theaters on Saturday was reported at an overall 13.34%, with rates ranging from 6.77% for morning shows to a high of 17.55% for night shows.

Film overview

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' plot and star cast details

The plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 revolves around a con artist posing as an exorcist who meets two vengeful spirits in a haunted Kolkata mansion. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee and made on a budget of ₹150cr, the film has turned out to be a profitable venture for its makers. It will arrive on Netflix soon.