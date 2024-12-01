'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' collects over ₹255cr in 30 days
The Hindi horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, has taken the box office by storm. Released on November 1, it opened to a phenomenal ₹35.5cr and has now collected ₹255.30cr in 30 days, per Sacnilk. The film is expected to mint money till the arrival of Pushpa 2 on Thursday.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' outperformed its predecessor at the box office
The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has surpassed its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected ₹184.32cr in India. On its 30th day, the film garnered ₹1.9cr. The film's occupancy rate in Hindi theaters on Saturday was reported at an overall 13.34%, with rates ranging from 6.77% for morning shows to a high of 17.55% for night shows.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' plot and star cast details
The plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 revolves around a con artist posing as an exorcist who meets two vengeful spirits in a haunted Kolkata mansion. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee and made on a budget of ₹150cr, the film has turned out to be a profitable venture for its makers. It will arrive on Netflix soon.