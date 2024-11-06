Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", starring Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit, has become Aaryan's biggest opener, earning ₹137cr in five days.

The film, appreciated for its narrative blend of humor and drama, faces stiff competition from Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again".

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is rock solid; earns ₹137cr after Day-5

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:34 am Nov 06, 202410:34 am

What's the story The latest installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is slowly inching toward the ₹150cr mark at the Indian box office. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer, directed by Anees Bazmee, has reportedly earned ₹137cr domestically in just five days since its release on November 1. Despite a strong opening, signs of a slowdown are now evident in the weekdays.

Record-breaking opening

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set new records for Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has now become Aaryan's biggest opener ever. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film added ₹13cr to its total collection on Day 5. Despite the initial success, there's a stark decline in daily earnings from ₹35.5cr on Day 1 to ₹13cr on Day 5.

Box office battle

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces stiff competition from 'Singham Again'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is up against tough competition at the box office with Rohit Shetty's cop film Singham Again. The detailed and tight narrative of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, woven with humor and drama by director Bazmee, has been appreciated by critics. However, only time will tell if this will be enough to keep the film's momentum going against stiff competition.