'Bland, boring': 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer disappoints fans
The much-awaited trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, was released on Wednesday. Despite the sky-high expectations from the third part of the beloved horror-comedy franchise, the first reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have been mostly negative. The movie will release in theaters on November 1, clashing with Singham Again.
But first, watch the trailer here
Aaryan, Balan, Dixit's characters underwhelm
The trailer gives a glimpse of the characters played by Aaryan, Balan, Dixit, and Dimri. But these glimpses haven't gone down well online. One user wrote on X: "I was expecting an exhilarating ride but #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer is a DUD. There's not even a SINGLE funny or exciting moment." Another user, disappointed, wrote: "A Big Disappointment !! Naa hi Horror Feel hua, Aur Naa hi Comedy !! Overacting by All the Starcast. Comedy Looks Cringe & Horror Looks Over The Top."
Fans criticize comedy and horror elements; side with 'Singham Again'
The comedy and horror elements have also been criticized. One user wrote, "Wait what....watched the trailer of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 now. 1st half focussed only on Kartik dancing on the title song and the comedy horror part looked cringe to me... What happened to one of my fav franchises?" Another echoed similar sentiments saying, "Singham Again is the clear winner."
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' plot and cast details
The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise sees Aaryan return as Rooh Baba, while Balan reprises her iconic role as Manjulika. Dixit and Dimri are new additions to the cast. The trailer was unveiled at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema, opening with a narration about Rakhtghat—a town infamous for its deadly throne struggles. It follows Rooh Baba's pursuit by two Manjulikas, adding suspense to the storyline. Anees Bazmee has helmed it.