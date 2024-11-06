Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharda Sinha, the beloved voice of Bhojpuri folk music and affectionately known as Bihar Kokila, passed away leaving a rich legacy of songs that celebrated Bihar's culture.

Despite a brief Bollywood stint, her impact was profound, with memorable songs in cult classics like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Sharda Sinha was undergoing treatment at AIIMS

Remembering Sharda Sinha: Voice of Bhojpuri folk music

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Revered folk and playback singer Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday (November 5) in Delhi. She was 72. The artist was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in the national capital and was on ventilator support owing to her critical condition. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow, in 2017. As the world mourns her passing, we celebrate Sinha's rich legacy.

Musical journey

Sinha's legacy in folk and Bollywood music

Sinha was famous for her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs which showcased Bihar's rich culture. She was affectionately called Bihar Kokila (Nightingale of Bihar). Her music captured local celebrations, festivals, and rituals. Her Chhath Puja song Ho Dinanath has become synonymous with the festival. Other popular songs include Paniya Ke Jahaj Se Palki Aayi Re, Sasura Bada Paisawala, and Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Salman Khan-Bhagyashree's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Bollywood impact

Sinha's contributions to Bollywood and personal life

Despite her short Bollywood career, Sinha made a lasting impact. She had given her voice to songs in two of Khan's cult classics: Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, she retreated from Bollywood only to become a household name in the northern states of India. She made a smashing comeback with the song Taar Bijli in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.

Personal life

Sinha's personal life and recent loss

Sinha was showered with several accolades during her career, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1991. Sinha was born on October 1, 1952, in Hulas, Bihar. She got married to Brajkishore Sinha in 1970. In September 2024, Brajkishore died after reportedly battling health issues. Sinha is survived by her daughter Vandana and son Anshuman Sinha.

Last rites

Last rites to be performed in Patna

Her son, Anshuman, spoke to ANI about her last rites. He said, "This is a sad time for us...It was in her aura and singing that captivated everyone...She left us on the first day of Chhath Puja...She will always be there in the hearts of people..." "We have decided that the last rites will take place at the same place where my father's last rite was performed...Therefore, we will take her mortal remains to Patna tomorrow..."

Condolences

PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar paid their condolences

Manoj Tiwari confirmed that Sinha's last rites will be conducted with state honors, and her remains will be placed in Patna for the public to pay their respects. Notably, Sinha's condition was monitored closely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS to check on her condition. Several other leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajnath Singh shared their condolences on X/Twitter.

