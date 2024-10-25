Women slap elderly couple over dog at Noida society
Two women were caught on camera beating up an elderly couple at a residential complex in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place after the senior citizens objected to the women walking their dog without a leash inside the compound of Hyde Park Society in Sector 78. A video of the altercation has now gone viral, showing other residents stopping the elderly couple from being assaulted.
Viral video shows residents intervening in assault
In the viral video, the two women can be seen arguing with the elderly couple. Other residents of Hyde Park Society are seen stepping in to stop them from further attacking the senior citizens. A resident was heard commenting in the video that "the dog was brought on walk without a leash."
Incident amid Delhi HC's hearing on animal attacks
The incident comes as the Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition on rising attacks by stray dogs and monkeys. The petition also raises concerns over attacks on persons with disabilities. Last month, the Delhi High Court had awarded ₹2.5 lakh compensation to a mother whose infant was fatally bitten by a stray dog in 2008 in Delhi's Tilak Nagar.