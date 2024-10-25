Summarize Simplifying... In short Two women were caught on video arguing with and assaulting an elderly couple in Noida's Hyde Park Society over a dog walking without a leash.

This incident coincides with the Delhi High Court's upcoming hearing on a petition concerning increasing attacks by stray dogs and monkeys, including those on disabled individuals.

The court had previously awarded a ₹2.5 lakh compensation to a mother whose baby was fatally bitten by a stray dog in 2008.

The incident took place in Noida's Hyde Park Society

Women slap elderly couple over dog at Noida society

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:13 pm Oct 25, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Two women were caught on camera beating up an elderly couple at a residential complex in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place after the senior citizens objected to the women walking their dog without a leash inside the compound of Hyde Park Society in Sector 78. A video of the altercation has now gone viral, showing other residents stopping the elderly couple from being assaulted.

Video details

Viral video shows residents intervening in assault

In the viral video, the two women can be seen arguing with the elderly couple. Other residents of Hyde Park Society are seen stepping in to stop them from further attacking the senior citizens. A resident was heard commenting in the video that "the dog was brought on walk without a leash."

Legal context

Incident amid Delhi HC's hearing on animal attacks

The incident comes as the Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition on rising attacks by stray dogs and monkeys. The petition also raises concerns over attacks on persons with disabilities. Last month, the Delhi High Court had awarded ₹2.5 lakh compensation to a mother whose infant was fatally bitten by a stray dog in 2008 in Delhi's Tilak Nagar.