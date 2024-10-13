Summarize Simplifying... In short The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has warned that legal action could be taken against officials who fail to address stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

The body, responsible for curbing air pollution, has recorded hundreds of such incidents and has deployed 26 teams to assist local authorities.

A special cell in Chandigarh has also been established to closely monitor the situation.

The order applies to Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana

Stubble burning: Legal action can be taken against lax officials

What's the story The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has empowered district magistrates to take legal action against officials who do not implement stubble burning restrictions. The order applies to Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and the National Capital Region (NCR) areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The decision comes after a large number of stubble-burning incidents were reported in these regions between September 15 and October 9.

Pollution control

CAQM's strategy to curb air pollution

The CAQM is a statutory body tasked with formulating measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. It recorded 267 stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and 187 in Haryana between September 15 and October 9. In a statement, the commission said it has empowered deputy commissioners/district collectors/district magistrates in these areas "to file a complaint/prosecution before jurisdictional judicial magistrate in case of inaction."

Monitoring efforts

CAQM deploys central teams, sets up special cell

The CAQM has also asked district administrations and state governments to stay alert during the harvest season. It has sent 26 central teams to important districts of Punjab and Haryana to help local authorities tackle stubble. A special cell has also been set up in Chandigarh to monitor these efforts closely.