Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a seasoned politician and former chief minister of Haryana, is leading in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency.

The election is a five-way race with candidates from Congress, BJP, INLD, AAP, and JJP, and the results could significantly influence the overall Haryana Assembly elections.

Hooda, who has previously served four terms as a member of parliament, won the last assembly elections in 2019 with a substantial 65.82% vote share. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency recorded 67.02% voter turnout

Haryana elections: Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

By Tanya Shrivastava 08:42 am Oct 08, 202408:42 am

What's the story Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, early trends show. His main opponent in the race is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Manju Hooda. To recall, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 67.02% during the polling on Saturday.

Political background

Hooda's political journey

A lawyer by profession, Hooda started his political career with the Youth Congress. He was Haryana's chief minister from 2004 to 2014 and was elected as a member of parliament from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency for four terms in 1991, 1996, 1998, and 2004. In the last assembly elections in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in 2019, Hooda won with a massive vote share of 65.82%.

Election dynamics

Five-cornered contest in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with five major parties in the fray. They include Hooda (Congress), Manju Hooda (BJP), Krishan(INLD), Parveen Guskhani (AAP) and Sushila Devi (JJP). The results of this election could have a major impact on the overall outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections.