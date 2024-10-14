Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress party's in-charge resigned, citing health issues and moral responsibility.

Haryana Congress in-charge resigns after party's assembly poll defeat

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:28 pm Oct 14, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Deepak Babaria, the Congress's Haryana unit in-charge, has tendered his resignation after the party's defeat in the state assembly elections. Babaria said he submitted his resignation to the party's high command soon after the election results were declared last week. "After the results, I offered to resign. I conveyed to the high command that they could replace me," he said.

Resignation reasons

Babaria cites health and moral responsibility for resignation

Babaria cited health concerns and moral responsibility as reasons for his decision to step down. He said, "Due to my health and my moral responsibility in light of the results, I had informed the high command that 'if they deemed fit, they could replace me.'" However, he also said that after the Lok Sabha election results, he offered to resign as in charge of Congress's Delhi unit but no decision was made about it.

Post-defeat analysis

Congress forms fact-finding team following election defeat

In the wake of the shocking election results, the Congress leadership recently held a review meeting to assess the party's loss in Haryana. The meeting was attended by top party leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal. A fact-finding team was constituted during this meeting to probe complaints of "discrepancies" in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as alleged by party candidates.

EVM concerns

Congress demands investigation into alleged EVM discrepancies

The Congress has demanded a detailed probe into alleged "discrepancies" in some EVMs during the vote counting of the Haryana polls. A delegation of top Congress leaders, including former Chief Ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot, approached Election Commission of India officials with the complaints. They pointed out that some EVMs were found functioning at 99% battery capacity while average EVMs were operating at 60-70% battery capacity.

Election results

BJP wins Haryana Assembly elections, Congress claims 37 seats

In the Haryana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 seats, ending the Congress's bid to return to power. The Congress won 37 seats in the 90-member assembly. Smaller parties such as the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were decimated, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) could only manage two seats.