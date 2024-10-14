Summarize Simplifying... In short President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been lifted, clearing the path for Omar Abdullah's second term as chief minister.

This follows the recent Assembly elections where the National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance won 48 seats, with NC securing 42.

The new government's primary goal, as stated by NC President Farooq Abdullah, is to restore J&K's statehood. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Omar Abdullah to form new government in J&K

President's rule revoked in J&K, paves way for Abdullah's government

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:33 am Oct 14, 202411:33 am

What's the story The President's rule has been revoked in Jammu and Kashmir, clearing the way for a new government under National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. This comes after Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday and staked claim to form a new government following the recent Assembly elections. The official order revoking the President's rule was issued under Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Indian Constitution.

Historical context

Background of President's rule in J&K

The President's rule was imposed in J&K on June 19, 2018, after the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance fell apart. This central rule was extended after then-chief minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned when BJP withdrew support from her PDP-led government. In 2019, Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated, making J&K a Union Territory through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act passed by Parliament on August 5 that year.

Leadership transition

Omar Abdullah's unanimous election and future plans

Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference legislative party last Thursday, paving the way for his second term as chief minister. His first term (2009-2014) was also under an NC-Congress coalition government. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be a primary objective of this new government.

Election results

J&K Assembly election results

The recent Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held after a gap of a decade. The NC and the Congress had formed a pre-poll alliance which emerged victorious, winning a total of 48 seats. The NC was instrumental in their success with 42 seats, while the Congress only managed to win six. Their position is further bolstered by the support of four independent MLA-elects and one from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).