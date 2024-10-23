Summarize Simplifying... In short Actors Aamir Khan and Suriya are reportedly gearing up for the sequel of 'Ghajini', to be shot and released simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil.

This strategy aims to avoid a remake tag and maintain the novelty factor for both versions.

The script is currently being developed, with a clearer picture of the project expected by mid-2025.

'Ghajini 2' shooting details revealed

Aamir-Suriya to shoot 'Ghajini 2' simultaneously in Hindi-Tamil: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:22 pm Oct 23, 2024

What's the story Ghajini 2 is officially in the works, and with every new update, excitement is reaching a fever pitch! A new update is that Aamir Khan and Suriya are reportedly set to shoot the sequel to their 2008 blockbuster at the same time. Producers Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena made this decision, intending to release the film in both Hindi and Tamil. This approach aims to prevent either version from being labeled as a "remake."

'Yes, the talk has started': Suriya

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, Suriya confirmed Ghajini 2 was in the works. He said, "Ghajini 2 was actually, surprising that you asked me now. After a long time, Allu Aravind came up with that idea (for sequel) and said if that would be possible. I said definitely sir, we can think of it." "Yes, the talk has started, the things are in process. Ghajini 2 might happen," he added.

Simultaneous shoot and release strategy for 'Ghajini 2'

An insider told the portal that both Khan and Suriya are excited about Ghajini 2 but don't want a remake tag on their film. They feared that if one version was released first, it may take away the novelty factor for the other. To this, Aravind and Mantena suggested a simultaneous shoot and release strategy for both versions of Ghajini 2.

'Ghajini 2' script development and release timeline

The source also revealed that Khan and Suriya have largely agreed to the simultaneous release idea but are waiting for bound scripts before signing on the dotted line. "Sequel to a cult-like Ghajini is a big responsibility as the first part has been a game-changer for both the actors." "The scripting work is underway at the moment, and we will have a clear picture of the prospects of Ghajini 2 by mid-2025," they concluded.