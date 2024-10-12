Tony Cavalero joins Sydney Sweeney in upcoming Christy Martin biopic
Hollywood actor Tony Cavalero, known for The Righteous Gemstones, has been added to the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, reported Deadline. The film, which is being financed by Black Bear and led by Sydney Sweeney, is based on the life of Christy Martin—the most successful female boxer in America in the 1990s. Directed by David Michod and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes, it will show Martin's journey from meeting her manager-turned-husband Jim Martin in 1989 to becoming a welterweight champion.
Cavalero's role and co-stars in the biopic revealed
In the biopic, Cavalero will play James "Shortdog" Maloney. The film also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Katy O'Brian, and Chad L. Colman in pivotal roles. This project comes after Cavalero's recent debut at the SXSW Film Festival with Cold Wallet where he played 'Dom' opposite Raul Castillo and Melonie Diaz under Cutter Hodierne's direction.
Production and distribution details
The untitled biopic is being produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts for Anonymous Content, Michod for Yoki, Inc., Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel for Votiv, Sweeney for Fifty-Fifty Films, and Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear. This is the second collaboration between Sweeney and Black Bear after their recent success with horror film Immaculate which grossed $28.4 million globally.