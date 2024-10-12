Summarize Simplifying... In short Tony Cavalero is set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in an upcoming biopic about Christy Martin, playing the role of James "Shortdog" Maloney.

The film, which also features Ben Foster and Merritt Weaver among others, is a collaborative effort from producers including Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Justin Lothrop, and Sweeney herself.

This marks the second successful partnership between Sweeney and Black Bear, following their hit horror film, Immaculate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tony Cavalero joins Sydney Sweeney in Christy Martin biopic

Tony Cavalero joins Sydney Sweeney in upcoming Christy Martin biopic

By Isha Sharma 11:12 am Oct 12, 202411:12 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Tony Cavalero, known for The Righteous Gemstones, has been added to the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, reported Deadline. The film, which is being financed by Black Bear and led by Sydney Sweeney, is based on the life of Christy Martin—the most successful female boxer in America in the 1990s. Directed by David Michod and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes, it will show Martin's journey from meeting her manager-turned-husband Jim Martin in 1989 to becoming a welterweight champion.

Casting details

Cavalero's role and co-stars in the biopic revealed

In the biopic, Cavalero will play James "Shortdog" Maloney. The film also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Katy O'Brian, and Chad L. Colman in pivotal roles. This project comes after Cavalero's recent debut at the SXSW Film Festival with Cold Wallet where he played 'Dom' opposite Raul Castillo and Melonie Diaz under Cutter Hodierne's direction.

Production info

Production and distribution details

The untitled biopic is being produced by Kerry Kohansky-Roberts for Anonymous Content, Michod for Yoki, Inc., Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel for Votiv, Sweeney for Fifty-Fifty Films, and Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear. This is the second collaboration between Sweeney and Black Bear after their recent success with horror film Immaculate which grossed $28.4 million globally.