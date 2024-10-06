Diddy's ex-bodyguard accuses rapper of abusing Usher as a child
Gene Deal, former bodyguard to Sean 'Diddy' Combs (54), has made serious allegations against the controversial Hollywood rapper. Deal has claimed that Combs physically abused singer Usher (45) during his childhood. He alleges that the abuse was so severe it caused Usher to bleed. These accusations come amid over 100 lawsuits filed against Combs, with 25 involving minors at the time of alleged abuse. The youngest plaintiff is a nine-year-old boy.
Deal details alleged abuse of Usher by Combs
The allegations were made in a resurfaced video posted on X. In the video, Deal discusses the alleged abuse suffered by Usher at Combs's hands. When asked about what happened to Usher, Deal responded, "I heard from some music executive from the industry and I'm not gonna speak the name. They doing programs and everything." "And then some may wanna speak themselves but I heard it from some music executives."
Deal recounts rumors of Combs's alleged abuse
Deal further elaborated on the rumors he heard, stating, "You know, how people be talking...at the time I didn't know who the f_ Usher was. It was that type of situation. But people were saying, 'Puff sent this kid to the hospital' and he was bleeding from the butt." He added that he didn't have a name for Usher at that time but later learned about his identity and allegations against Combs.
Usher previously accused in Justin Bieber custody case
Usher has previously been implicated in another controversy involving a minor. He was blamed for mishandling the custody of singer Justin Bieber, which he had taken over from the management. Later, Usher handed over Bieber to Combs for 48 hours when the mogul was denied custody by Bieber's management team. This incident adds another layer to the ongoing allegations against Combs.
Deal links Combs's arrest to political corruption scandal
Deal, who served as Combs's bodyguard during the 1990s, has also made claims about the rapper's involvement in a political corruption scandal. Per Deal, Combs kept sex tapes of politicians who attended his parties and believes this is connected to his arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. During an appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast, he stated, "This is all bigger than Diddy," without elaborating further on the alleged sex tapes.