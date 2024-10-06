'Clickbait assumptions': Karan Johar reacts to 'Jigra' script controversy
Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on the recent controversy surrounding the Jigra script. The dispute arose after director Vasan Bala expressed dissatisfaction with Johar for sharing a "roughly drafted" version of his script with actor Alia Bhatt without proper checks. In an interview with Tried&Refused Productions, Bala stated that he was "really not happy" about this incident.
Johar took to Instagram to clarify his stance
Johar responded to the controversy on Instagram, sharing a post that read, "We have to be strong to ensure our life is stable enough to shut some negative people's mouth." In his caption, he wrote, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago... I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst ... but social media is like the Lockness (Loch Ness) monster it's gets (sic) to you even when you can't see it."
Johar defended his actions and criticized media misinterpretation
Johar defended his actions, stating that the "grave misinterpretation" of Bala's comments initially made him laugh but is now annoying him. "Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO!" "I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions."
What Bala said about Johar's actions
In the interview that sparked the controversy, Bala revealed that he sent a very "roughly drafted" email to Johar, who quickly sent it to Bhatt. "I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene... So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'" While Bala didn't mean any offense, the video gained traction online, and netizens slammed Johar for favoring Bhatt for meaty roles.
'Jigra' features Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles
The film Jigra, produced under Dharma Productions, stars Bhatt and Vedang Raina as siblings. It is an action-packed narrative centered around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11. It will clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.