Summarize Simplifying... In short Karan Johar recently addressed the controversy surrounding the script of his upcoming film 'Jigra'. He defended his actions on Instagram, criticizing the media for misinterpreting comments made by collaborator Bala.

The controversy began when Bala expressed dissatisfaction over Johar sharing a rough draft of an email with Alia Bhatt, leading to online backlash against Johar.

The film, featuring Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is set to release on October 11.

Karan Johar reacts to 'Jigra' script controversy

By Isha Sharma 01:37 pm Oct 06, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on the recent controversy surrounding the Jigra script. The dispute arose after director Vasan Bala expressed dissatisfaction with Johar for sharing a "roughly drafted" version of his script with actor Alia Bhatt without proper checks. In an interview with Tried&Refused Productions, Bala stated that he was "really not happy" about this incident.

Social media response

Johar took to Instagram to clarify his stance

Johar responded to the controversy on Instagram, sharing a post that read, "We have to be strong to ensure our life is stable enough to shut some negative people's mouth." In his caption, he wrote, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago... I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst ... but social media is like the Lockness (Loch Ness) monster it's gets (sic) to you even when you can't see it."

Defense and criticism

Johar defended his actions and criticized media misinterpretation

Johar defended his actions, stating that the "grave misinterpretation" of Bala's comments initially made him laugh but is now annoying him. "Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO!" "I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions."

Director's discontent

What Bala said about Johar's actions

In the interview that sparked the controversy, Bala revealed that he sent a very "roughly drafted" email to Johar, who quickly sent it to Bhatt. "I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene... So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'" While Bala didn't mean any offense, the video gained traction online, and netizens slammed Johar for favoring Bhatt for meaty roles.

Film details

'Jigra' features Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles

The film Jigra, produced under Dharma Productions, stars Bhatt and Vedang Raina as siblings. It is an action-packed narrative centered around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11. It will clash with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.