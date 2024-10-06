Summarize Simplifying... In short Ewan McGregor's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series, a hit in 2022, might have a second season, though Disney+ hasn't confirmed it yet.

Despite originally planned as a limited series, both McGregor and co-star Christensen have shown interest in a sequel.

The first season, praised for McGregor's performance, is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Season 2 might be in the works

'Exploring ideas': Ewan McGregor hints at possible 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' S02

By Isha Sharma 03:20 pm Oct 06, 2024

What's the story Ewan McGregor, the star of Disney+'s Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, has hinted at a potential second season. During a recent appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con, he reportedly revealed that ideas for Season 2 are currently being explored. Entertainment journalist Jamie Jirak tweeted about this development, quoting McGregor as saying he wants to "wear the Clone Wars armor and do more flashbacks with Hayden Christensen."

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' S01's success paves way for potential sequel

The first season, which premiered in 2022, was a hit among viewers. It became the most-streamed show across all platforms in the US during its six-episode run. The finale alone was watched in 1.8 million households, according to JustWatch data. Critics also lauded McGregor's performance, adding to the series' appeal and making a second installment seem like a logical progression.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' S02: Not officially confirmed yet

Despite the positive reception and hints from McGregor, a second season has not been officially confirmed by Disney+ yet. Notably, the series was initially conceived as a limited run production. However, both McGregor and co-star Christensen have expressed their interest in a second installment in various interviews. The first season has six episodes and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.