Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan is making a free cameo in the upcoming film 'Baby John', due to his close ties with producer Murad Khetani and his mentorship role for Varun Dhawan.

Contrary to rumors, Khan's character is not linked to 'Theri', but is a new role as a senior police officer.

The film, also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, is set to release on Christmas 2024. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' features a cameo by Salman Khan

'Baby John': Here's how much Salman charged for his cameo

By Isha Sharma 03:04 pm Oct 06, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming film Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Kalees. The film, a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit Theri, has been generating significant buzz. A source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla that Khan's cameo is being directed by Atlee himself, with the entire sequence written and executed by him.

Cameo details

Khan's cameo to be film's highlight

The source further disclosed that producer Murad Khetani has spared no expense in creating a grand set. "A grand set has been put up at a studio in Andheri, and the entire team is excited to host Salman Khan for a special role in Baby John." The report also claims that Khan didn't charge anything for the role!

Free cameo

Why Khan acted free of cost

The source added, "Salman Khan shares a very healthy bond with Murad Khetani, he is a mentor figure for Varun Dhawan and is teaming up with Atlee for his next in 2025." "All it took was a call for Salman to say yes to the cameo. The Baby John team also has immense respect for Salman Khan."

Character insight

Khan's character is not related to 'Theri'

Contrary to some speculation, Khan's role in Baby John is not related to Theri but is a new character created by Atlee and his team. In the film, Khan will portray a senior police officer mentoring Dhawan's character. Baby John is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25, 2024, and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.