Marvel's 'X-Men '97': Creator shares exciting plans for Season 2

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am May 20, 202402:00 am

What's the story The animated series X-Men '97 is set to continue its successful run, despite a significant change behind the scenes. After recently wrapping up its first season on Disney+, fans can anticipate at least two more seasons, they "just have to be patient," Marvel Animation head and executive producer of the series, Brad Winderbaum, said. He also confirmed in an interview with EW that plans for Season 3 are already in motion. In India, it's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Season 2 progresses, kickstarting Season 3 plans

Winderbaum shared that the development of X-Men '97's Season 2 is far advanced. He admitted to "feeling like a lot of pressure on all of us at the studio as we're cutting Season 2, as we're figuring out our plans in the future." He also added that this process has been exciting and educational, stating it "has taught us a lot of great lessons for the franchise...It definitely has kickstarted Season 3 in a massive way."

Beau DeMayo's departure and legacy in 'X-Men '97'

The departure of creator Beau DeMayo from X-Men '97 was announced before the premiere of Season 1 on Disney+. The reasons for his exit remain undisclosed, surprising many. Despite his departure, Winderbaum confirmed that DeMayo's creative contributions continue to play a crucial role, and they are following the blueprint laid out by DeMayo. "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season," Winderbaum stated.

New head writer for Season 3 will be appointed soon!

Meanwhile, Winderbaum also announced that a new head writer will be appointed for the third installment. He praised head director Jake Castorena as "an amazing architect in his own right," attributing much of the show's visual storytelling to him and their directing team. Winderbaum emphasized that despite these changes, the show's core principles remain unchanged: "The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same."

Meanwhile, know everything about 'X-Men '97'

X-Men '97—a revival of the original X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997)—continues the saga of the X-Men as they confront new challenges after the loss of their leader, Professor X. The voice cast includes Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, J. P. Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, A. J. LoCascio, and Holly Chou, among others. Premiered on March 20, the first two episodes debuted together, with the remainder of the 10-episode first season released weekly until May 15.