'Illegal 3' locks OTT date: Cast, plot, twist—all to know

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am May 20, 202412:30 am

What's the story The much-awaited third season of the popular web series Illegal, directed by Sahir Raza, is set to premiere on JioCinema on May 29. The official trailer for Illegal 3 was released on Saturday evening. Neha Sharma will return as lawyer Niharika Singh in this legal drama, which has amassed a significant fan following leading to its third season renewal. From plot to cast, here's everything about the third installment.

Plot

What is the show all about?

Illegal - Justice, Out of Order is a legal thriller web series centered around Niharika—a lawyer hired by the prestigious law firm of Janardhan Jaitley. However, her focus on a case involving rape and sexual harassment charges is diverted by the firm. As Niharika unveils shocking truths, she becomes embroiled in a complex web of criminal law. First premiering on Voot in 2020, it's a gripping courtroom drama of an idealistic lawyer navigating through moral dilemmas.

Cast reactions

Cast shared excitement for 'Illegal 3' release

Sharma, who plays the ambitious lawyer, Niharika, expressed her enthusiasm for the show, stating that Illegal holds a special place in her heart as it marked her debut in the OTT space. Co-stars Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra will also reprise their roles from previous seasons. Oberoi expressed gratitude toward the team for their unwavering support and anticipation for audiences to experience Season 3's thrilling narrative.

Character insight

Mishra discussed character development in 'Illegal 3'

Mishra, who portrays Jaitley (now the CM of Delhi), shared his excitement about his role. He stated, "Every role you play helps you grow as an actor as well as a human being. My role as JJ in Illegal is also the same. Each step in this role has been a revelation, uncovering layers of my character." The star-studded cast of Illegal 3 also includes Neil Bhoopalam, Zayn Marie Khan, Asheema Vardaan, Ira Dubey, and Anshuman Malhotra.

Third chapter details

What's in store in Season 3?

In the latest installment, viewers will witness Niharika's transformation into her own adversary, delving into the shadows as she confronts her nemesis. Oberoi's shocking revelation of his father, Jaitley's involvement in his mother's murder, sparks a fierce father-son conflict. Meanwhile, Niharika and Oberoi embark on a journey of rediscovery, navigating their relationship amid turmoil. As Niharika delves into high-profile cases, viewers can expect to be drawn into her world of ambition, where moral lines blur and self-interest prevails.

