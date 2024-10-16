Summarize Simplifying... In short Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves in the entertainment industry by mimicking celebrity voices, with the latest being Triptii Dimri sounding like Kiara, Kriti, and Parineeti.

This trend, which has previously targeted stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt, has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing awe at the accuracy and others voicing concerns over potential misuse.

Meanwhile, Dimri is set to appear in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

AI was used to change Triptii Dimri's voice

Shocking! AI makes Triptii Dimri sound like Kiara, Kriti, Parineeti

By Tanvi Gupta 04:12 pm Oct 16, 202404:12 pm

What's the story In a recent shocking development, artificial intelligence (AI) was used to change the voice of actor Triptii Dimri in an interview. The video showed Dimri's voice being seamlessly replaced with those of Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra. Despite the voiceover change, the responses were original to Dimri. The video was shared on social media with tags like "AI mimicry," "Dubbing by AI," and "AI generated."

Fan responses

Fans expressed mixed reactions to the AI-generated voices

The AI-dubbed video triggered a mixed bag of reactions from fans. While some were amazed at how accurately the voice was mimicked, one Instagram user wrote, "Parineeti's is so close. AI is getting more and more dangerous." "Kriti is sounding not like Kriti. She is sounding like Yami Gautam," commented another. Others, however, were concerned about how such technology could be misused, saying, "Please don't use AI. This is way too dangerous and disastrous."

AI trend

AI voice mimicry: A rising trend in entertainment

Notably, the use of AI to mimic voices isn't new in the entertainment industry. Earlier, celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh have also been victims of such AI-generated videos. Meanwhile, work-wise, Dimri was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. Up next, she will appear in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.