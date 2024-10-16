Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bittersweet moment, Sahana, the wife of murder victim Renukaswamy, welcomed a healthy baby boy at Kirti Hospital, Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, the murder trial against Thoogudeepa and Gowda, accused of brutally killing Renukaswamy over inappropriate messages, continues, with their bail pleas recently rejected.

What's the story In a bittersweet turn of events, the wife of the late Renukaswamy, Sahana, welcomed a baby boy into their family on Wednesday. This news comes amid the ongoing murder trial of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda. A city civil court in Bengaluru recently denied their bail pleas. At the time of Renukaswamy's death, Sahana was five months pregnant.

Sahana gave birth to a healthy baby boy at Kirti Hospital, Chitradurga on Wednesday. The delivery was normal and happened in the early morning hours. Both mother and child are reportedly doing well. Despite their ongoing quest for justice over Renukaswamy's death, the family has found a glimmer of joy with the arrival of this new life.

Renukaswamy's father, Kashinathaiah, confirmed the news of his grandson's birth during a media interaction outside the hospital. He expressed his emotions by saying, "It feels like Renukaswamy is born again. We are thankful to the doctors and the hospital."

Meanwhile, the murder trial of Thoogudeepa and Gowda is still on. Renukaswamy's body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli region on June 9. The 33-year-old was kidnapped, tortured with wooden sticks and electric shocks, and beaten brutally in a shed. This violence was reportedly a result of Renukaswamy sending inappropriate messages to Thoogudeepa's friend, Gowda.

Thoogudeepa and Gowda, along with a few others, were arrested by the police in connection with Renukaswamy's murder. Their bail applications were recently rejected by the 57th CCH court in Bengaluru. Of the six accused in the case, only two—Ravi Shankar and Deepak Kumar—were granted bail. Both actors were initially held at Bengaluru Central Prison but Thoogudeepa was later moved to Ballari after images of him smoking and drinking coffee while incarcerated went viral on social media.