Next Article

The incident took place around 6.30am on Thursday

Uttarakhand: Nanakmatta Gurudwara chief shot dead by unidentified assailants

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:19 pm Mar 28, 202401:19 pm

What's the story The head of religious services at Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Gurdwara, Baba Tarsem Singh, was reportedly shot dead by two unidentified people on Thursday morning. Confirming the development, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar said that the assailants entered the gurdwara between 6:15 and 6:30am and gunned down Singh. After the attack, the victim was taken to a hospital in Khatima, but succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation underway

Special investigation team assembled to probe murder

After the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the police to investigate the murder. DGP Kumar also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) has also been directed to prioritize this case and conduct an exhaustive investigation. "Senior officials have reached the spot. An STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely," he said.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Alleged video of Singh's murder

SDM's statement

DGP stresses on uncovering potential conspiracy

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht also issued a statement on Singh's death and provided an update on the current law and order situation. "An unidentified person shot at Baba Tarsem Singh. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. The law and order situation is normal," SDM Bisht told news agency ANI. Nanakmatta Gurudwara, also known as Nanakmatta Sahib, is a Sikh pilgrimage site and holds significant historical and religious importance for Sikhs.

Prior threats

Deceased had expressed fear for his life: Report

According to reports, Singh had previously expressed concerns about his life being in danger. In a post on Facebook dated February 16, the deceased alleged that his life was threatened by supporters of the gurdwara committee. He also accused the gurdwara committee's Facebook page of making serious allegations against him and misleading the organization, urging for any grievances to be addressed in person rather than on social media.