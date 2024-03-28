Next Article

New Delhi, Beijing hold fresh diplomatic talks amid border tensions

India and China hold fresh diplomatic talks amid border tensions

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:57 pm Mar 28, 202412:57 pm

What's the story The 29th round of talks on India-China border affairs took place in Beijing on Wednesday, a Ministry of External Affairs readout said on Thursday. Representatives from both nations engaged in comprehensive dialogues with the aim of achieving "complete disengagement" and resolving lingering issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA, while China's team was headed by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Diplomatic relations between India and China have plummeted to their lowest point in six decades. The border row escalated in June 2020, when around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Since then, both nations have held more than 20 rounds of talks to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC.

Persistent deadlock

No immediate resolution in sight for India-China border dispute

Despite these diplomatic efforts, there's no immediate indication of a resolution to the border tension that has been ongoing for nearly four years. During the meeting, both parties shared detailed perspectives on achieving full disengagement and addressing unresolved issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border. They agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels. Both nations concurred on preserving peace and tranquility in border areas by adhering to existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

Minister's statement

India's stance on normalizing relations with China

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that normalizing relations with China depends on conventional troop deployment along the LAC. "My first duty to Indians is to secure the border. I can never compromise on that," Jaishankar asserted during a conversation with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur earlier. He emphasized that normal troop deployment is the "basis for the relationship going forward."

Galwan conflict

Origin of standoff between India and China

Tensions between New Delhi﻿ and Beijing escalated in May 2020 following a violent encounter in the Galwan Valley that led to casualties on both sides. The incident also marked a significant increase in tensions, resulting in augmented troop deployment along the disputed border. Despite four rounds of disengagement from key areas, including the Galwan Valley and others, a significant number of troops from each side continue to be stationed in the Ladakh region.

Arunachal row

Recent India-China row over Arunachal Pradesh

This week's diplomatic talks also come right after China issued a statement saying it does not recognize the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India." Beijing claims Arunachal as South Tibet and routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state. China has also named the area as "Zangnan." Meanwhile, New Delhi dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area and said it didn't alter reality.