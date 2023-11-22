Uttarkashi tunnel rescue may take 2-15 days: Centre

1/6

India 3 min read

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue may take 2-15 days: Centre

By Prateek Talukdar 11:46 am Nov 22, 202311:46 am

The rescue operation may take anywhere between two to 15 days

The rescue operation to evacuate 41 workers trapped for 10 days in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi may take anywhere between two to 15 days, Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain said. The best option currently is the American-made auger machine, which is drilling horizontally and could bring out the trapped workers in the next two days. If it does not work out, the operation could stretch for another 15 days using other methods.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5km under-construction Silkyara tunnel, part of the Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed on November 12. After horizontal drilling to insert 900mm steel pipes through the wall of fallen debris threw up new problems, officials turned to vertical drilling to reach the trapped workers. However, vertical drilling is now being termed the second-best option, with a focus back on horizontal drilling. The possibility of a protracted operation raises concerns about the condition of the trapped workers.

3/6

Auger drilling machine offers hope for faster rescue

The American auger machine restarted drilling on Tuesday. It was halted on Friday after a "large-scale cracking sound" was heard due to it hitting a boulder. Boulders or other obstacles could still impede the process. The high-performance 175-horsepower machine was flown in after a 35-hp machine failed to do the job. Jain said the rescue teams are also exploring a scraping method while simultaneously using all methods instead of waiting for one option to click.

4/6

Trapped workers in great spirits: Former advisor to PM

5/6

Plan to create parallel opening

Although the high-performance auger machine offers the quickest rescue option, officials have devised five alternative action plans. These strategies involve horizontal boring to create an opening parallel to the tunnel. Essentials such as food, water, and medicine are being delivered to the workers through a six-inch pipe. They had their first hot meal since being trapped on Tuesday. An endoscopic camera captured the first visuals of the workers, who have been suggested to do yoga, walk, and have motivating conversations.

6/6

NHAI announces safety audit of under-construction tunnels

In light of the Silkyara tunnel incident, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will carry out a safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across the nation. The total length of tunnels under construction by NHAI is currently 79 km, with Himachal Pradesh having the highest number of tunnels at 12, followed by six in Jammu and Kashmir. Experts said that norms regarding escape routes were flouted in the Silkyara tunnel's construction, and the hill's soft portions weren't supported.