Netflix has secured the OTT rights for the multilingual film 'Pushpa 2' for a hefty ₹270 crore, following Amazon Prime's acquisition of the first part's rights.

Additionally, the film's theatrical rights have been sold for a staggering ₹650 crore.

The highly anticipated sequel, produced on a ₹500 crore budget, is set to hit the screens in December.

'Pushpa 2' releases on December 6

'Pushpa 2' earns a massive ₹900cr in pre-release: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:04 pm Oct 16, 202404:04 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Directed by Sukumar, this high-octane action film is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 6. According to recent reports, the film has already generated an impressive ₹900 crore in pre-release business, which includes revenue from two OTT platforms and satellite rights.

Digital rights

'Pushpa 2' OTT rights acquired by Netflix for ₹270cr

Per a News18 report, Netflix has bagged the OTT rights for Pushpa 2 in several languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The deal is said to be worth ₹270 crore, making it one of the highest-value Indian films in terms of digital rights. This comes after Amazon Prime Video acquired the OTT rights for the first part of Pushpa at an estimated ₹50 crore.

Theatrical deal

Theatrical rights of 'Pushpa 2' sold for a whopping ₹650cr

Apart from the OTT rights, the theatrical rights of Pushpa 2 have reportedly been sold for a whopping ₹650 crore. This news only reiterates the high commercial expectations from the film. However, the producers have not made any official announcement regarding these numbers. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹500 crore. Meanwhile, T-Series and Mythri have formed a partnership to collaborate on multiple films, starting with Pushpa 2.

Film overview

'Pushpa 2' production and release details

Originally, Mythri Movie Makers announced the film's release on August 15, but it was pushed. The makers have now announced that the movie will be released in the first week of December. The teaser for Pushpa 2 was released earlier this year on Arjun's birthday. It featured him in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red with heavy traditional gold and flower jewelry.