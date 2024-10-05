Summarize Simplifying... In short Sujoy Ghosh, the director of 'Jaane Jaan', chose Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role of a hardworking mother, stating that he always envisioned her in the role.

'Jaane Jaan': Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he cast Kareena Kapoor

What's the story Last year, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In this adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X, Kapoor Khan was seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Ghosh discussed his decision to cast Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Casting insight

Ghosh's vision behind Kapoor Khan's casting

Ghosh revealed that he had always envisioned Kapoor Khan while creating the character of a hardworking mother. He stated, "When I was writing the role of a mother who works round the clock to support her child, with no time to prioritize herself, but still looks pretty, I see Kareena." "Thankfully, when she agreed to take on the role, half my work was done. From that point on, it was up to her to drive the film forward," he added.

Skepticism addressed

Ghosh addressed skepticism over Kapoor Khan's casting

Ghosh also addressed the skepticism he faced regarding Kapoor Khan's willingness to shoot in Darjeeling. He recalled some naysayers saying, "Kareena Kapoor would never agree to shoot there." However, he emphasized the difference between public perception and her dedication to work. "Many told me Kareena would never shoot in Darjeeling, but that wasn't the case. She committed fully to the project. Her dedication to work is commendable," shared Ghosh.

Plot and projects

'Jaane Jaan' plot and Kapoor Khan's future projects

Jaane Jaan tells the story of Maya (Kapoor Khan) and her daughter Tara, who kill Maya's abusive ex-husband Ajit when he threatens them for money. Ahlawat plays a Mathematics teacher Naren Vyas who discovers their secret and offers help, while Varma essays a cop. Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The action film is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.