Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected
The City Civil Court in Bengaluru refused bail to actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, both accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, on Monday. This came after 98 days of their imprisonment. Co-accused Deepak Kumar, however, was granted bail by the same court. Advocate Sadananda Shastri, who represented Kumar, pointed out "infirmities and technical issues" in the evidence and witness statements during his successful plea for bail.
Darshan's lawyer challenged the validity of charges against him
Darshan's lawyer, CV Nagesh, has challenged the charges against his client by moving a bail application after 100 days in custody. He argued the police charges were fabricated and highlighted serious flaws in the investigation. Nagesh likened the case details to a story from Arabian Nights and noted a huge delay in conducting Renukaswamy's postmortem and collecting statements from eyewitnesses.
Darshan's jail transfer and distribution of other accused
Darshan, who is lodged in Ballari prison, was moved there from Parappana Agrahara Central jail after a photo leak controversy. The photo showed him mingling with three others and enjoying privileges inside the jail. The incident sparked public outrage and he was shifted to Ballari Jail. Gowda, on the other hand, stayed at Parappana Agrahara Prison, and the other accused were sent to different jails across Karnataka.
Renukaswamy murder case: A quick recap
The 33-year-old auto driver, Renukaswamy was found dead near a flyover in Bengaluru in early June. As per the police, he was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by a group under Darshan's direction after Renukaswamy reportedly sent offensive messages to actor Gowda on social media. The actors were reportedly in a relationship. The post-mortem report revealed Renukaswamy died due to shock and hemorrhage from multiple blunt injuries.