Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran actor Seema Pahwa criticized the rise of social media influencers in the entertainment industry, questioning their quick fame compared to traditional actors.

She expressed disappointment with casting directors and producers for favoring influencers due to their popularity on platforms like Reels.

Pahwa, who has a distinguished career in film and television, including a Filmfare Award, started her journey with a theater group and gained fame with the TV show Hum Log in 1984.

Seema Pahwa appeared on Shardul Pandit's podcast

Seema Pahwa calls social media influencers a 'new disease'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:50 pm Oct 14, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Renowned actor and director, Seema Pahwa, recently voiced her displeasure at the growing trend of social media influencers in the entertainment industry. In a promotional clip for an upcoming episode of Shardul Pandit's podcast Uncensored With Shardul, she slammed how fame is now measured by the number of Reels and likes on social media platforms. "Nowadays, there's a new disease of influencers," she said.

Industry critique

'How can we stand with them?'

Pahwa further questioned the industry's acceptance of these influencers, saying, "I think we should leave the industry because how can we stand with them? The 62-year-old actor further lamented how easily influencers become famous as compared to traditional actors. "You've earned fame by posting 20 Reels; it took me 50 years to achieve that. How are you standing equal to me?" she asked.

Industry appeal

Pahwa's message to casting directors and producers

In the clip, the actor is also seen calling out casting directors and producers, saying she was disappointed with their attitude toward influencers. "I'm sad to say this to my industry, to casting directors and producers—you can't do this. The audience may be watching influencers on Reels, but these producers say, 'This is a famous face; their likes have increased a lot. Put them in your film.'" The full episode will be out on Friday (October 18).

Career highlights

Pahwa's illustrious career in film and television

Pahwa, who started her acting career with a theater group in Delhi, rose to fame with the TV show Hum Log in 1984. She has since starred in several hit films including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. In 2019, she made her directorial debut with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Over the years, she has bagged several awards including a Filmfare Award and a Filmfare OTT Award.