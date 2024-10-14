How Korean comedian duped BTS's Jimin of 100M Korean won
BTS member Jimin, who recently celebrated his 29th birthday, has reportedly been scammed by South Korean comedian Lee Jin-ho. The K-pop idol lent 100 million Korean won to Lee in 2022, which has not been repaid. BigHit Music confirmed the incident stating: "It is true that financial damage occurred as reported, and all that was done was a loan using an IOU."
Lee confessed to gambling and borrowing money from celebrities
In a public letter, Lee confessed to his gambling addiction and borrowing money from Jimin and other celebrities. He wrote: "I am writing this to confess my shameful past that was caused by my wrong judgment... I started gambling on an illegal online gambling site by chance and ended up in debt that was difficult to handle." He also regretted the financial loss caused to those who trusted him.
Lee's commitment to repay debts and apologize for controversy
Lee has promised to pay off his debts, saying: "I have been paying off my debt steadily every month, and I plan to pay off this debt with my own strength until I die." He also apologized for causing a social controversy and trying to hide it. Meanwhile, Jimin is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Jimin's message to fans amid financial scam controversy
Amid the ongoing controversy, Jimin took to Weverse to share a special message for his fans. He thanked his fans who are eagerly waiting for his return from military service and promised to return their love once he is discharged. Jimin enlisted in the military in November last year along with fellow BTS members RM, V, and Jungkook. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with individual activities continuing until their anticipated reunion in 2025.