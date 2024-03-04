Next Article

Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Sidharth-Kiara Advani share photographs and thank Ambani family

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the Bollywood power couple, recently graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. The duo took to Instagram and shared snapshots of themselves in gorgeous ethnic attire. They expressed their gratitude to the Ambani family for a "memorable time" and penned, "A warm and exciting weekend of celebrating love. Thank you to the Ambani family for the most memorable time in Jamnagar to celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant's forever."

Malhotra-Advani's traditional outfits at the gala

Advani donned a pastel saree with a sequined blouse, while Malhotra sported a white embroidered kurta and pajama. On Sunday, Malhotra shared another photo from the second day of the pre-wedding celebrations, featuring the couple in more ethnic attire - Advani in a silver lehenga and Malhotra in a red kurta. Currently, Malhotra is gearing up for Yodha's release, whereas Advani is working on Game Changer, War 2, and Don 3.

