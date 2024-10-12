Summarize Simplifying... In short The new teaser for the film 'Baby John', featuring Jackie Shroff's sinister character, has been shared by lead actor Dhawan on social media.

The film, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, also includes a crucial cameo by Khan, who plays a cop and mentor to Dhawan's character.

'Baby John' is an adaptation of Atlee's 'Theri' and also stars Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' releases this Christmas

Jackie Shroff unleashes pure evil in new 'Baby John' teaser

By Isha Sharma 03:02 pm Oct 12, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Makers of the much-awaited film Baby John have released the first look of veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday. In a special teaser video, Shroff is seen in a ruthless and bloody villainous avatar, presumably called Babbar Sher. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and has a cameo by Salman Khan, releases on December 25.

Announcement

Dhawan introduced Shroff's character with a chilling caption

Dhawan, who headlines Baby John, shared the teaser on his social media handles. He introduced Shroff's character with a chilling caption that read, "Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn! #BabbarSher is coming for you!" The film is produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees.

Twitter Post

Watch Shroff's menacing avatar here

Cameo details

Khan's cameo role in 'Baby John' revealed

Apart from Dhawan and Shroff, the film also has a cameo by Khan. Reportedly, he will be playing a cop and a mentor to Dhawan's character. His role is pivotal in taking Baby John's story forward. The film is an adaptation of Atlee's Theri, which starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Baby John also features Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh.