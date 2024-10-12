Jackie Shroff unleashes pure evil in new 'Baby John' teaser
Makers of the much-awaited film Baby John have released the first look of veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday. In a special teaser video, Shroff is seen in a ruthless and bloody villainous avatar, presumably called Babbar Sher. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and has a cameo by Salman Khan, releases on December 25.
Dhawan introduced Shroff's character with a chilling caption
Dhawan, who headlines Baby John, shared the teaser on his social media handles. He introduced Shroff's character with a chilling caption that read, "Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn! #BabbarSher is coming for you!" The film is produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees.
Watch Shroff's menacing avatar here
Khan's cameo role in 'Baby John' revealed
Apart from Dhawan and Shroff, the film also has a cameo by Khan. Reportedly, he will be playing a cop and a mentor to Dhawan's character. His role is pivotal in taking Baby John's story forward. The film is an adaptation of Atlee's Theri, which starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Baby John also features Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh.