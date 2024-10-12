Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actress, has revealed that her Hollywood plans are not impulsive but depend on the story, timing, and personal-professional balance.

She recently starred in 'Jigra', a film she co-produced, where she plays a brave sister rescuing her brother.

She recently starred in 'Jigra', a film she co-produced, where she plays a brave sister rescuing her brother.

Bhatt is also working on the spy thriller 'Alpha' and 'Love & War', where she'll act alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt on pursuing more international projects

'Hard to just pack and leave': Alia reveals Hollywood plans

By Isha Sharma 02:41 pm Oct 12, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Actor-producer Alia Bhatt, who made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot in 2023, has opened up about her plans in the West. Speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan for What Women Want's fifth season, Bhatt said it "genuinely depends on the timing." She emphasized that it's not just about doing a Hollywood film but also pushing herself into unfamiliar territory, and eventually, everything boils down to the script.

Career decisions

Bhatt's professional and personal considerations for future projects

Bhatt clarified that her decisions about future projects aren't made on a whim. She said, "It depends on the story, the timing, and how much I want to do it. It's not just a whim decision; it has to make sense both professionally and personally." "Now it's harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months. I can't just move bag and baggage for longer periods anymore," she said, referring to her responsibility toward her daughter Raha.

Work front

Bhatt's current and upcoming projects in Bollywood

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt's latest film Jigra was released on Friday. In the movie, she plays a determined sister who rescues her brother from an international jail. The movie is co-produced by Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She is also working on an upcoming spy thriller Alpha with Sharvari and the much-anticipated film Love & War where she will share screen space with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.