Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt's prison break film 'Jigra', also starring Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, and Rahul Ravindran, will be available on Netflix eight weeks post its theatrical release.

Despite initial negative reviews and a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', the film is expected to gain traction during the Dussehra holiday.

Both films will stream on Netflix after their cinema runs.

'Jigra' OTT partner revealed

Where to watch Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' after its theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 02:06 pm Oct 12, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's latest film, Jigra, has been picked up by Netflix for post-theatrical streaming. The emotional action drama, helmed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar, hit theaters on Friday. It received mixed reviews and criticism for its "dull screenplay" and "stretched runtime" and made an estimated ₹4.25cr on its first day.

Plot details

'Jigra' explores prison break theme with Bhatt in the lead

Jigra explores the well-trodden theme of a prison break, with Bhatt playing a sister hell-bent on saving her brother, played by Vedang Raina. The film also features Manoj Pahwa, and Rahul Ravindran in key roles. Although initial reviews have not been favorable, the film is expected to grow owing to the Dussehra holiday. Per reports, Netflix will start streaming Jigra eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Clash

'Jigra' clashed with 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Apart from its long runtime (over 150 minutes) and predictable storyline, the film suffered due to its clash with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. VVKWWV also received negative reviews but opened a bit better at ₹5cr. It will also stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.