Director Priyadarshan confirmed he won't return to his successful horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', despite its ongoing popularity.

He also reflected on his 2001 film 'Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar', a light-hearted take on Mumbai's housing issue.

Meanwhile, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise continues with a third installment set to clash with Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' this Diwali.

Priyadarshan reflects on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

'Wouldn't like to return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' confirms Priyadarshan

By Isha Sharma 01:40 pm Oct 12, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that despite the cult status of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he wouldn't return to the franchise. In an interview with Times Now, he reflected on two of his films—Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar—that were released on the same date in different years. While BB was released on October 12, 2007, Yeh Teraa...came out on October 12, 2001. He acknowledged the enduring popularity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa but stated, "I wouldn't like to return to [it]."

'BB'

It isn't one of the director's personal favorites

The director said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa obviously had longer legs. It is still being celebrated while I have moved on." "We were experimenting with the horror-comedy mix. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and my terrific cast got into the merger mood." "I can't say Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of my personal favorites, but it was a big success and Akshay and I are doing another horror comedy now..but you won't see any signs of Bhool Bhulaiyaa in it."

Film analysis

Priyadarshan's reflections on 'Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar'

Priyadarshan also spoke about his 2001 film Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, saying, "I can't even remember the film too well, but I do know it was a light take on the housing problem in Mumbai. Not one of my Hindi hits, but it didn't lose money." The film starred Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Mahima Chaudhry.

'BB 3'

'BB' franchise expands with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Coming back to the BB franchise, the third part in the series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on Diwali. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it stars Kartik Aaryan, Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. It will clash with Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kumar, and Deepika Padukone.