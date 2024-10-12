'Felt like a Scorsese film': Joseph Gordon-Levitt praises 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for his performances in Inception and 500 Days of Summer, recently praised Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. During his recent visit to India for an event, he said that the film had sparked his interest in Indian cinema. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and released in February 2022. It's streaming on Netflix.
'I absolutely loved watching Alia Bhatt's period drama...'
While attending the Indian Film Project (IFP) in Mumbai, Gordon-Levitt said, "I absolutely loved watching Alia Bhatt's period drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was a truly unique and beautiful film, unlike anything I've seen before." "The heavy, distinguished drama felt almost like a [Martin] Scorsese film at times, but then there were these gorgeous musical numbers that were so sincere and well-crafted."
Gordon-Levitt expressed interest in making a film in India
Further, the actor also said that he hopes to explore Indian cinema more and maybe even make a film in India. "I found myself completely captivated by the film. It made me eager to learn more about Indian cinema, which is why I wanted to visit India... I would love to come back to India and make a film here," he added.